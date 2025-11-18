Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Pat Benatar performs, Hell is for Children. On this date in 1978, 918 members of the Peoples Temple are murdered or commit suicide under the leadership of cult leader Jim Jones. Don't know why I am thinking of cults.

The Eff'ing News dives into Vulgarmort's reversal on the Epstein Pedo-Files.

Outside the Beltway explains how discharge petitions work.

The Existential Republic notes that we are still fighting the Civil War.

The Slacktivist gets knocked down, but gets up again.

Bonus Track: The Election Law Blog tells us about a new tool for navigating STATE election laws, all in one place. This will be so useful!

