Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"The less reasonable a cult is, the more men seek to establish it by force." ~ Jean-Baptiste Rousseau
By TengrainNovember 18, 2025

Above, Pat Benatar performs, Hell is for Children. On this date in 1978, 918 members of the Peoples Temple are murdered or commit suicide under the leadership of cult leader Jim Jones. Don't know why I am thinking of cults.

The Eff'ing News dives into Vulgarmort's reversal on the Epstein Pedo-Files.

Outside the Beltway explains how discharge petitions work.

The Existential Republic notes that we are still fighting the Civil War.

The Slacktivist gets knocked down, but gets up again.

Bonus Track: The Election Law Blog tells us about a new tool for navigating STATE election laws, all in one place. This will be so useful!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

