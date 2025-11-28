Mother Of Karoline Leavitt’s Nephew Arrested, Detained By ICE

Brazilian Bruna Caroline Ferreira had a child with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s brother, Michael. Ferreira’s lawyer said she was in the midst of a “lawful immigration process” after previously receiving DACA protection, according to HuffPost. She was reportedly unable to renew her status during Donald Trump’s first administration.

That hardly sounds like the kind of hardened criminal Trump’s ICE is supposed to be targeting. But a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security called Ferreira a "criminal illegal alien from Brazil" whose tourist visa expired in June 1999, NBC News reported. “The woman has an arrest on suspicion of battery, the spokesperson said. It’s not clear how the case was resolved.”

But Ferreira’s lawyer, Todd Pomerleau, told WMUR she “has no criminal record whatsoever. I don't know where that is coming from. Show us the proof. There's no charges out there.”

A Trump administration spokesperson claimed that the child has always lived full-time with Michael Leavitt and that it has been years since the parents have spoken. Ferreira’s attorney said that is not true, either. He said the parents share custody and that the mother was arrested on her way to picking up the boy.

Michael Leavitt somewhat backed that up. He told WMUR Ferreira and her son have maintained a relationship. It seems impossible that the mother and father would not speak under those circumstances.

Professional liar Karoline Leavitt has said she has no comment about the detention of her nephew’s mother.