NY Gov Hochul Goes There: Elise Stefanik Is 'Full Of Shit'

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul joined Chris Hayes on his show following the Mamdani-Trump love fest in the Oval Office, where the president kicked Rep. Elise Stefanik to the curb.

"Political casualties of today were Elise Stefanik, the New York member of Congress, who has announced she will be running against you for governor," Hayes said. "And part of the reason is that she has, out of the gate, basically tried to tie you to Zoran Mamdani. She's also keeps calling him a jihadist, which I personally find really gross, bigoted, and objectionable."

"This was, he was asked about that, and he swatted it away," Hayes continued. "He said he doesn't seem that way. I want to read you her statement today after the meeting."

The tweet read, "We all want New York City to succeed, but we'll have to agree to disagree on this one if he walks like a jihadist, if he talks like a jihadist, if he campaigns like a jihadist, if he supports jihadists, he's a jihadist, and he's Kathy Hochul's jihadist."

"Do you have a response to that?" Hayes asked.

"She's full of shit," Hochul said. "I'm sorry. I mean, she really is. I mean, this is such an extreme position, such an extreme position."

"She's even more extreme than Donald Trump,' she continued. "I didn't think that was possible, but she succeeded in proving that today. She's out-MAGA'd Donald Trump, the founder of the MAGA movement."

"So I hope she's proud of herself, continuing to spew hateful thoughts and deeds and trying to create more violence in our political rhetoric," she added. "I think it's disgusting, it's abhorrent, but that's who she is, and people are seeing this, and even the president realized that's even too far for him."

Just as Stefanik tried to tie Hochul to Mamdani, Hochul is now tying Stefanik to Trump, but in an even worse way. Mamdani played Trump like a fiddle, and it was glorious to behold. I suspect he heaped praise and flattery on Piggy before the meeting. Trump is drawn to celebrities, and Mamdani is a celebrity of sorts in NYC. When the cameras rolled, we saw a president gushing over the man he called a communist, and threatened to withhold funds to New York City if he secured a victory. Trump was whipped, and MAGA is pissed.