Peter Thiel Dumps AI Stock, Sparking Fears Of Tech Bubble

Now granted, I'm no tech genius, but I don't see a cost/benefit payoff for AI. From what I read, the industry costs so much to maintain itself, it will never make an actual profit. Which means an inevitable bubble, right? Bubbles pop! But tech bros are so convinced of their own genius, they believe their pitches.

They're not completely dazzled, though. Sarah Friar, OpenAI’s finance chief, says the company would support "federal measures" to make it easier to finance sizable investments in AI chips. We remember this same philosophy when Big Shitpile crashed in 2008. Capitalism means they keep all the profits and we pay for their losses!

They can't afford the high costs of the AI data farms, AND NEITHER CAN WE. All that power. All that water! All that pollution!

I see potential uses for text-based AI, and medical applications, but on the whole, it's got to be too expensive for something that's so buggy. The only way to fix it? They're hiring hundreds of writers and editors to... teach AI how to write, by inputting information that's already available by hiring said writers and editors!

No, I don't want AI mass surveillance, or AI making battlefield decisions. (Israel admits to a 10% error rate in their bombings, which certainly sucks for all those dead Gazans who got killed by these little tech oopsies).

AI is a classic example of the motto, "Ready, fire, aim!"

Via Yahoo Finance: