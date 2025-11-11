Trump On Veterans Day: Die Without Complaining

Jamaican-born poet Claude McKay's quote reads, "Let us fight as brave men and die as men if we must die." Donald Trump's message to Veterans today (you know, the losers and suckers) was oddly similar. Still, he quoted Colonel Bull Wolverton, who did a few things Trump has never done: served his country and didn't complain.

"If we die, we must die, and we as men, we die without complaining," Trump said of America's fallen. It's also an odd message coming from a draft dodger whose family never served a day for this country. And the complaining part? Someone from the Resistance must have written his speech for today.

"Shortly before the Battle of Bull Run, Major Sullivan Ballou of Rhode Island became a big name, didn't he?" Trump said. "Wrote to his dear wife, Sarah. He said, I know how great a debt we owe to those who went before us."

"He said, and I'm willing, perfectly willing, to lay down all my joys of this life, to help maintain this government and to pay that debt only one," he continued. "Just one week later, Major Ballou did just that. He gave his life to save our country."

"On the night before, he jumped into the dark skies over Normandy on D-Day, Colonel Bull Wolverton knelt with his men in prayer. 'Dear God, he said, 'We ask only this, that if we die, we must die. And we as men would die without complaining, without pleading, and safe in the feeling that we have done our best for what we believed was right.' We must do what is right," he added. "Colonel Wolverton Two died for us so bravely in battle today."

Social media users weighed in:

This is the Vietnam-era Trump who boasted of his risky social life as a playboy daring the dangers of venereal disease.



— Dr. Tea, Cake, & Revolution. (@witwarrior.bsky.social) November 11, 2025 at 1:14 PM

I attended this annual event at Arlington National Cemetery last year to hear Biden delivery this address for the last time. I did not consider going this year because the disrespect this man shows for this country's military history--let alone the country writ large--is contemptible. — David Ryan Miller (@davidryanmiller.com) 2025-11-11T19:22:35.455Z

Brought to you by the weakest, tiniest man alive. — (@kromdad.bsky.social) 2025-11-11T19:22:03.697Z

Tell that to the five men who went to Vietnam instead of him — I am Ian. I battle robots. (@ianbattlesrobot.bsky.social) 2025-11-11T19:15:31.991Z

This right here:

Oh man, god had the chance to do the funniest damn thing today — -indy ✨ (he/him) (@indigo-k.com) 2025-11-11T19:13:07.294Z

Hey, Trump, let Barack Obama show you how to do it:

Ahead of Veterans Day, I was honored to welcome a flight of veterans and their families as they arrived in DC.



To all those who bravely served our country, thank you to you and your family for your extraordinary service. The sacrifices that all of you have made to protect our… pic.twitter.com/bXF7DIN7ow — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 11, 2025

To our country's Veterans today, and every day, thank you for your service.