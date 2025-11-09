You May Not Like Him, But Pay Attention: Gavin Newsom's Got The Elvis

And he just might be the one to take back the White House for Democrats.
By Susie MadrakNovember 9, 2025

Here's the thing about politics: You can be a great leader, someone who could do great things, has great ideas, and deserves to win -- but you won't win the White House unless you have The Elvis. It's that charismatic magic, that connection with people Molly Ivins first coined back in the early days of Bill Clinton, and then applied to Barack Obama. Via the Texas Tribune:

HOUSTON — California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s victory lap over passage of Proposition 50 reached Texas on Saturday, days after his state greenlit his plan to blunt Gov. Greg Abbott’s redistricting effort to get more Texas Republicans in Congress.

Before Newsom could start speaking during his brief stop at a rally in Houston, the crowd of around 800 Democrats took the chance to yell out “thank you,” and he returned the sentiment.

“You woke us up,” Newsom said, referring to Democrats’ resistance to redistricting. “You didn’t just have your back here, you had our back in the state of California.“

After Abbott signed a new congressional map in August that was redrawn to maximize the state’s Republican representation in Washington D.C., amid pressure from President Donald Trump, Newsom pitched an idea to voters to offset Texas’ GOP gains with additional Democratic seats in California.

[,,,] The California ballot measure passed with nearly 64% of the vote, and its decisive approval is a big win for Newsom, who is considering a presidential bid in 2028. If the new maps pass as planned, nearly all of California’s congressional representatives will be Democrats. California currently has 43 Democratic House members and nine Republicans — the new maps would secure 48 blue seats. And Newsom took to Texas, the very state Prop 50 targets, to celebrate.

WOW: California Gov. Gavin Newsom gets a rock star welcome in Houston, Texas — greeted by cheering crowds lined up outside his rally today.

MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) 2025-11-08T20:04:34.366Z

Something DJT hasn't seen in a LONG time.

An overflow crowd.

For Gavin Newsom.

In Houston Texas.

Y'alll f*cked up, republicans. 😁

youtu.be/_f84umxX8w0?...

PastThePoint (@pastthepoint.bsky.social) 2025-11-08T23:04:51.537Z

California Gov. Newsom thanks Texas after redistricting win

https://www.newsbeep.com/237965/

HOUSTON — California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s victory lap over passage of Proposition 50 reached Texas on Saturday, days…

(@newsbeep.bsky.social) 2025-11-09T00:25:03+00:00

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon