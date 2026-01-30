BREAKING: Death Penalty Now Off The Table For Luigi Mangione

Manhattan U.S. District Court Judge Margaret Garnett just dismissed two of the four criminal counts he faced.
By Susie MadrakJanuary 30, 2026

What a blow to prosecutors! A district court judge ruled this morning that Luigi Mangione will not face a possible death penalty sentence in the New York federal criminal case where he is charged with killing health insurance CEO Brian Thompson.

Manhattan U.S. District Court Judge Margaret Garnett just dismissed two of the four criminal counts Mangione faced.

The potential maximum sentence for the remaining two counts for causing Thompson’s death under federal stalking laws is “life in prison without parole,” Garnett noted.

The third count, which accused Mangione of brandishing and discharging a handgun equipped with a silencer in connection with that alleged stalking, would have made this a death penalty case if it stood.

For a variety of reason, I honestly don't know if a jury would even convict him. For one thing, he's enormously popular. For another, jurors who just saw their insurance premiums double would probably look for a way not to convict.

el oh el okay so

looks like feds charged Luigi under (among other things) 18 USC §924(j), which makes it a crime to kill somebody with a firearm *during and in relation to *another federal violent crime -- think murder during an armed robbery

Barred and Boujee aka Madiba Dennie (@audrelawdamercy.bsky.social) 2026-01-30T16:34:11.520Z

A New York federal judge dismissed murder and weapons charges against alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione, a major blow to prosecutors that means Mangione no longer faces a possible death penalty if convicted reut.rs/45Fin56

Reuters Legal (@legal.reuters.com) 2026-01-30T15:28:39.470Z

BREAKING: Luigi Mangione will not face the death penalty in trial over the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, judge rules.

NBC News (@nbcnews.com) 2026-01-30T15:22:31Z

And people wonder why this dude is considered a rock star of sorts.

Squirrelgirl105 🐿️🌻💙 (@squirrelgirl105.bsky.social) 2025-05-10T22:05:31.798Z

