Mike’s Blog Round-Up

To the rescue!
By TengrainJanuary 21, 2026

Above, Fontella Bass performs, Rescue Me. On this day in 1793, Louis XVI of France is executed by guillotine in Paris. No particular reason for mentioning that.

No More Mister Nice Blog reminds us that we are on our own.

The Fucking News looks at the economics of fascism, which is now more expensive than eggs.

Paul Krugman says it not Morning in America, it's sundowning.

Eschaton asks, "is that news?"

Bonus Track: Tell Me A Story tells us about Jeff Bezos' upcoming flick: Melania. Popcorn, anyone?

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon