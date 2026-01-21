Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Fontella Bass performs, Rescue Me. On this day in 1793, Louis XVI of France is executed by guillotine in Paris. No particular reason for mentioning that.

No More Mister Nice Blog reminds us that we are on our own.

The Fucking News looks at the economics of fascism, which is now more expensive than eggs.

Paul Krugman says it not Morning in America, it's sundowning.

Eschaton asks, "is that news?"

Bonus Track: Tell Me A Story tells us about Jeff Bezos' upcoming flick: Melania. Popcorn, anyone?

