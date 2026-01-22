Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, INXS performs, I Send a Message. Have you sent a message to your representatives and senators?

America, America summarizes Vulgarmort in Davos.

Adventus reminds us that so far we've never removed a president. So far.

Tell Me A Story suggests we keep an eye on September 20.

Cassandra's Grandson is thinking about what Greenland might become.

Bonus Track: Just An Earth-Bound Misfit, I reminds us that the swallows still return to San Juan Capistrano. Heh.

