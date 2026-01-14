New Video Reveals The Cost Of ICE Brutality

ICE’s cruelty should not be tolerated, period. But almost as awful is the fact that we, the taxpayers, are footing the bills. While Donald Trump and his puppets in Congress voted away affordable health insurance and food benefits for the poor, they poured billions and billions of our money into ICE.

And now, Trump and his followers are lying about, excusing and even cheering ICE’s killing of an unarmed American citizen.

But there is one way to rein in ICE: by cutting and/or attaching strings to their budget in an upcoming appropriations bill. There is no reason for Democrats not to get aggressive by demanding ICE reforms and refusing to vote for funding without it. You can reach out to your members of Congress with this tool, via Indivisible.