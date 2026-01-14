Dem Rep Blasts 'Cruella Noem' And Unjust Murder Of Renee Good

Rep. Steve Cohen from Tennessee took over Jim Jordan's ridiculous House Judiciary Committee Hearing On 'Deporting Fraudsters Act,' to demand proper investigations of the "unjustified homicide" of Renee Good at the hands of ICE officer Jonathan Ross.

Rep. Cohen explained that ICE agents have no authority to harass motorists since it had nothing to do with an ICE operation.

COHEN: And it's my understanding from reading the laws and being briefed on by some that the ICE agents have authority only when they have a warrant for somebody's arrest or a reason. Reasonable cause, probable cause that somebody is in the country and illegally in the country because of immigration problems. But they have no law enforcement authority whatsoever unless they've been deputized by the governor, and they had no right to try to control traffic because this did not involve an ice operation that was being deterred in any way.



When that officer came up to the car and reached in and grabbed inside and said, Open up your car door. Get out of your car. He had no right to do it.

Good was obviously trying to leave the scene frightened by ICE's aggressive actions. Why would she get out of her car? I'd fear for my life if I was harassed by ICE agents. Driving away would be the proper response to that situation. It would diffuse it.

No one would have thought another ICE agent would shoot her in the face.

COHEN: This was an unjustified homicide in our country that we've all seen. And the administration's jumps in and says we're gonna attack this woman and call her a domestic terrorist. She's a victim who is not with us anymore. She's dead because an officer of the United States of America killed her, and it's been on video, and we've all seen it. And we've seen our President, our Vice President and Cruella Noem go after her as if she was some type of domestic terrorist. They've attacked her before her body's in the ground. This is cruel. It's the wrong picture of our government and not the way our government should be.

We all saw the videos.

The Tennessee Democrat used his entire time to systematically dismantle the Trump administration's outrageous lies and defense of Ross' actions.

Rep. Steve Cohen did not waste a single word in his defense of Good.