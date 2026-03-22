Bessent: 'Have A Little Empathy' For Poor Donald Trump

Of all the people I will never have empathy for, Donald Trump is at the top of the food chain.

A decorated veteran and man who served his country faithfully for his entire life has died, and this is how Donald decided to react.

Credit: Screenshot

Yeah, pretty rude, especially when Trump lamented that "the left" was celebrating Charlie Kirk's death, something he not only found disgusting, but actually issued an executive order against. If you were celebrating, you were a target for arrest.

On Meet the Press Sunday morning, host Kristen Welker framed the question perfectly: "Do you think it's appropriate for the President of the United States to celebrate the death of an American citizen, someone who's a Bronze Star, Purple Heart recipient and who served in Vietnam?"

Bessent's reply was so smarmy it nearly crawled right off the screen. "Kristen, I was with the President in the Green Room at Davos, and there was a video playing of what may have been an illegal raid on his home at Mar-a-Lago," he replied. "They are going through his wife's wardrobe, and I watched the look in his eye, and I think that neither one of us can understand what has been done to the President and to his family."

Oh boo fucking hoo. He had BOXES AND BOXES of classified material stored in the bathroom at Mar-a-Lago!!! Please forgive me if I'm not crying big salt tears for him.

"I mean, Robert Mueller didn't order that raid," Welker pointed out. To her credit, Welker injected some truth while trying to pin him to an answer about whether it's appropriate to celebrate the death of another person.

"Is it appropriate for the President to celebrate the death of any American citizen, Mr. Secretary?" she pressed.

And again, he just reverted to his usual spin: "Again, I think that given what has been done to President Trump and his family, it is impossible for either of us to understand what he has been through."

Oh pulease. Is this the billionaire boys covering for each other or what? (of course it is)

Welker tried one last time: "So you don't think that there's anything wrong with the post saying, good, Robert Mueller's dead?"

And one last time, Bessent demurred. "Again, I think that we should all have a little empathy for what has been done to him and his family."

EMPATHY??? Seriously? We're supposed to have empathy for this unfit, incompetent monster who can't seem to understand that he doesn't have carte blanche to commit whatever crimes he feels like committing on a given day? REALLY?

I'll save my empathy for the families whose loved ones have been snatched off the street and sent to detention camps.

I'll save my empathy for women forced to give birth, even when they're the victims of rape or abuse.

I'll save my empathy for those children who are abused, especially those who survive abuse like what Epstein and his buddies dished out.

Bessent thinks we should have empathy for a felon and a rapist. No thank you.