Of Course Jesse Watters Wants ICE Agents At Polling Locations

"Why can't ICE agents be at polling stations?"Fox News’s Jesse Watters asked while sucking freedom out of the airwaves. Watters has a conspiracy boner problem. Apparently, it won’t go down unless we turn every voting line into a border checkpoint. Nothing says 'free and fair election' like armed agents side-eyeing your grandma's mail-in ballot.

When you think Watters can be more of a dumbshit, he gets dumbshittier.

"Now, the Democrats are saying, we're going to make Americans wait in line to get on a flight to protect illegals who cut the line to get into the country," Watters said, Media Matters reports. "Why? What's the demand?"

"Well, one of the demands, they say no ICE agents can be at a polling station," he continued. "What's the trouble with that, Jessica? What's the problem? If illegals aren't voting, why can't ICE agents be at a polling station? Number two, they said they want a warrant every time you arrest --"

"A judicial warrant," Jessica Tarlov explained.

"So, they have 20 million illegals pouring into the country, and they want 20 million warrants?" he added. "So any time you guys call the judge, you're going to get a busy signal, okay, Jessica? You don't even need a warrant to arrest me."

Jesse's logic is genius —if Democrats oppose ICE at the polls, it must mean one thing: they're hiding 20 million ghost voters. Or maybe, just maybe, people don't want immigration cops turning "I Voted" stickers into "Show me your papers" moments. But sure, keep clutching those pearls, Jesse.

That's not how this works, Jesse. That's not how any of this works. Watters' fear over the upcoming midterm beatdown is palpable. Watching Watters argue for ICE at polling places is like watching a guy insist on bringing a flamethrower to a candlelit dinner.

Better idea for Jesse: Go do 100 pushups with your former colleague, Pete Hegseth, and try not to cheat on your wife. You're both good at that. We all have to be good at something.