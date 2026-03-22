Turns Out Not Everyone Wants A Side Of Sanders With Their Eggs

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked to leave a diner in Little Rock after her entourage made people feel uncomfortable.
By Chris capper LiebenthalMarch 22, 2026

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders chose to meet up with a couple of friends for lunch at a restaurant called The Croissanterie, which caters to the LGBTQ community. After the group had finished eating and paid their bill, they started loitering at the table. Staff at The Crossanterie, which has a 90-minute table policy, asked one of the state police security detail members to ask Huckabee Sanders to leave.

Huckabee Sanders and friends continued to loiter and had to be asked a second time. As they were leaving, a customer flipped a bird at her and loudly told them to leave.

Afterwards, Huckabee Sanders issued a mewling statement, complaining that the restaurant did not meet the standard of warm hospitality that she expects.

The restaurant responded with their own statement, which read in part:

However, as the presence of her security detail became more widely noticed, by both employees and guests, questions were raised about them remaining in the restaurant. As business owners and members of this community, we recognized that any course of action carried consequences. Allowing her to stay risked being perceived as a lack of support for the community that makes up the majority of our team, as well as their families and friends. Conversely, asking her to leave could be viewed as denying service based on differing beliefs.

My question for Huckabee Sanders is how her homophobic and bigoted policies are considered "warm hospitality?"

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon