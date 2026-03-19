Mike’s Blog Round-Up

History is an echo
By TengrainMarch 19, 2026

Above, A Flock of Seagulls performs, I Ran. We couldn't get away, either. On this date in 2003 was the beginning of the invasion of Iraq without United Nations support and in defiance of world opinion. Sound familiar?

String In A Maze: Hollow Opposition.

Balloon Juice: Republicans in Disarray!

Jack Hopkins Now: What this intelligence resignation is really telling us.

In Saner Thought: Nobody Wants To Play In Donny's Game.

Bonus Track: Open Culture: How to rescue a wet, damaged book.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

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