Whack Job Anti-Vax Doctor Resigns From Federal Vaccine Panel

Dr. Robert Malone sounds very angry and unappreciated!
By Susie MadrakMarch 25, 2026

Dr. Robert Malone, who was the quackety-quack anti-vax vice chair of the federal committee that recommends vaccines to Americans, resigned his position in the proverbial snit on Tuesday.

A federal judge ruled last week that the advisers, appointed by Health Secretary Bob Kennedy, did not have the expertise needed to make vaccine recommendations and prevented them from meeting as planned this month. The judge also blocked all of the committee’s actions to date, including decisions to rescind recommendations for some childhood vaccines.

The Department of Health and Human Services has indicated that it will appeal the ruling but has not said when. Dr. Malone indicated that he would not rejoin the committee even if the ruling were to be overturned or if Mr. Kennedy announced a new slate of advisers.

“This was not an impulsive decision,” he said. “Hundreds of hours of uncompensated labor, incredible hate from many quarters, hostile press, internal bickering, weaponized leaking, sabotage,” he added. “I have better things to do.”

Plus, he took great umbrage at the suggestion that panel members (meaning him) were unqualified to make vaccine recommendations. Malone did some early work on mRNA technology, but claims he invented mRNA vaccines.

He didn't.

Holy Crap.

To give you an idea of what a BFD this is, here’s a snippet about Malone I looked up last summer:

acasignups.net/25/07/26/my-...

Charles Gaba ✡️ (@charlesgaba.com) 2026-03-25T01:03:52.123Z

Luckily he still has career prospects as Gorton's Fisherman …

Nsikan Akpan (@monscience.bsky.social) 2026-03-24T23:44:30.942Z

Disgraced ACIP member Robert Malone also acknowledged on a podcast today that Republicans have become aware that anti-vax actions will harm candidates.

He says this is why the administration is “slow walking” any appeals of Judge Murphy’s ruling in the lawsuit filed by AAP and APHA against RFK Jr.

Elizabeth Jacobs, PhD (@elizabethjacobs.bsky.social) 2026-03-20T23:04:54.666Z

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