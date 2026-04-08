Todd Blanche Plans To Use DOJ To Prosecute Trump's Political Enemies

During Tuesday’s press conference, acting Atty. Gen. Todd Blanche confirmed that many ongoing prosecutions have been at the beck and call of Donald Trump to prosecute his political enemies and rivals. He did not refuse to stop them.

A reporter asked the type of question I thought Blanche would knock down, but instead he answered in no uncertain terms that Trump had weaponized the DOJ against those that prosecuted him or called him out for his many forms of illegality.

Q: Acting Attorney General, President Trump has made no secret of the fact that he wants to see his perceived political enemies prosecuted.

So now that you're in this position, how are you going to balance that relentless pressure with this administration's promise to end the weaponization of this department?

BLANCHE: Well, look, first of all, we have thousands of ongoing investigations and prosecutions going on in this country right now.

And it is true that some of them involve men, women, and entities that the president in the past has had issues with and that he believes should be investigated.

That is his right. And indeed, it is his duty to do that, meaning to lead this country.

And so I do not view this as pressure.

I do not view this as something that is going to keep me up at night, except to make sure that we are investigating every case that we have to the fullest extent of the law and and using all the resources we can.