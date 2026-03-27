Idiot Deputy AG Brags About Purging DOJ And FBI At CPAC

Deputy AG Todd Blanche says the quiet part out loud at CPAC and was promptly thanked by whistleblower attorney Mark Zaid, who represents a host of current and former federal employees targeted by the Trump administration.

BLANCHE: And when it comes to the FBI, which takes a lot of criticism, especially because of what happened over the past several years, Director Patel has cleaned house there, too.

There isn't a single man or woman with a gun, federal agent, still in that organization that had anything to do with the prosecution of President Trump.

And I want folks to realize what that means. President Trump, for the first time in modern history, has said, “I am the president, and if you work in the executive branch, you work for me.”

And guess what? We can all read the Constitution. He's right. And unfortunately, past administrations, Republican included, have just resigned themselves to putting up with partisan actors within the Department of Justice. We do not.