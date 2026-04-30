CNN's Neera Tanden Transforms Lying Scott Jennings Into An Interrupting Nasty Prick

On Wednesday's CNN Newsnight, Neera Tanden forced oafish Scott Jennings into upping his lie game about Iran's nuclear capabilities before Trump attacked Iran when he claimed they had nuclear weapons when they didn't.

One quality Scott Jennings has for Republicans is his ability to lie at the drop of a hat and defend Demented Donald Trump, no matter what he does or says.

The discussion was on Pete Hegseth's testimony during yesterday's hearing, and Jennings tried to paint the Democratic Party as being traitors when they claim the Iran war as a quagmire.

Enter Tanden, who pulverized his disinformation, even when he constantly interrupted her flow.

"People who think it's a quagmire are actually the American people," the CNN guest said. "That is why the approval for the president's war effort is in the 30s, not the 50s, the 60s, like most military engagements, but in the 30s, because a broad majority of Americans are concerned about the costs of the war, but they're also concerned about these goals you just laid out not being achieved in any way, shape, or form."

Trump's polling on the war echoes his tragic approval ratings.

Tanden then dropped some truth bombs, which made Jennings do his best to cover them with lies and claim Iran had nuclear weapons, then switched to enriched uranium, which switched to non-existent experts saying Iran would have nuked imminently.

No actual experts were making those claims. Only the Trump administration was.

TANDEN: Just to remind everyone, we had a system where we had no nuclear, Iran had no nuclear access, no nuclear weapons. JENNINGS: False. TANDEN: No, they had no nuclear weapons. JENNINGS: They had 970 pounds of enriched uranium. TANDEN: They do not have nuclear weapons. JENNINGS: The deal allowed them to have .... TANDEN: That is your line when you say, when you said, did they have nuclear weapons? They did not. JENNINGS: They have enriched uranium. TANDEN: They did not have nuclear weapons. JENNINGS: And they are on the brink of having 11 bombs. That's why Obama left us. TANDEN: By the way, the brink, what is a brink? A year, two years, 10 years? JENNINGS: Weeks. TANDEN: Regardless. JENNINGS: The experts say weeks.

No experts made those claims! Iran having nuclear weapons is a lie Republicans have told for decades, even after they certified in writing that they wouldn't make nuclear weapons. It's nothing more than a pretext.

Having enriched uranium is not having actual nuclear weapons.

Trump's media minions are always forced to lie and make up facts that do not exist to defend his many immoral, criminal, and ill-advised actions.

As the discussion continued, Tanden continued assaulting Jennings MAGA lying playbook.