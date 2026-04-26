Dana Bash Parrots Right-Wing Talking Point On 'Heated Rhetoric' From Democrats

Just move her over to Fox or Newsmax and get it over with.
By HeatherApril 26, 2026

Just move her over to Fox or Newsmax and get it over with. Or maybe she's auditioning for her potential new boss if Paramount Skydance aquires Warner Bros. Discovery.

Here's CNN's Dana Bash on this Sunday's State of the Union parroting the talking heads on Fox, and suggesting Democrats might bear some responsibility for someone trying to assassinate Trump.

BASH: And then there's the political rhetoric that we have seen just get -- just become kind of off the rails and how that has perhaps gone hand in hand with the political violence that we have seen in this fight.

RASKIN: Well, that's why I was so happy that President Trump went to that, because he had called the press the enemy of the people. There have been so many attacks on reporters.

You know, there have been lawsuits brought against media entities. And so there's been this terrible assault on the First Amendment and freedom of press and speech. So I thought last night would be a wonderful opportunity to try to reclaim the basic values of the country.

BASH: Yes. And you have, and as many of your fellow Democrats have used some heated rhetoric against the president. And do you think twice about that when something like this happens?

RASKIN: What rhetoric do you have in mind? I...

BASH: Well, just talking about some of the fact that he is terrible for this country and so on and so forth. I understand that that's your democratic right.

But, overall...

RASKIN: Right.

BASH: ... do you have a responsibility?

RASKIN: I have no personal problem with Donald Trump at all. I mean, I talk about the policies of this administration, the authoritarianism, like we saw on display in Minneapolis, where two of our citizens were gunned down in the streets simply for exercising their First Amendment rights, Renee Good, Alex Pretti.

And others have died in custody. I'm talking about policies. I don't personalize it. And I certainly have never called the press the enemy of the people. I think the press are the people's best friend, and that's why it's written right there into the First Amendment.

We need the press to be a vigilant watchdog against every level of government, federal, state, local, all of it.

BASH: You're not going to get an argument from me on that.

RASKIN: Yes.

No, Dana, Democrats are not responsible for this, full stop. It's always a one way street with them on the "heated rhetoric." Trump has normalized violent eliminationist rhetoric from the right, but it's always a one way street with these people and used as a cudgel to silence Trump's critics.

This sums it up nicely.

"Do you regret your heated rhetoric?"

"No. Do you regret your chilled rhetoric? Do you regret sitting on the sidelines as norms fell away and so many laws were broken? Do you regret pretending like this was all normal and you alone were savvy enough to see that Both Sides Are To Blame?"

Kevin M. Kruse (@kevinmkruse.bsky.social) 2026-04-26T16:14:48.144Z

More of their rhetoric, and don't forget Paul Pelosi and their rhetoric around him.

Screenshot of right wing rhetoric around Paul Pelosi
Credit: Screenshot

Michael Hobbes (@michaelhobbes.bsky.social) 2026-04-26T15:28:13.449Z

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