Fox Host Rails At Iran For Not Having The 'Decency' To Surrender Yet

Fox's John Roberts and Heritage Foundation's Mike Jernigan continue to blow smoke up everyone's ass on how well things are supposedly going for America with Trump's attack on Iran.

Following TACO King's latest announcement of a two week ceasefire, with the Strait of Hormuz still closed, Roberts repeated the Trump's administration's bluster about Iran supposedly being decimated before griping that they haven't have the decency to surrender yet.

ROBERTS: You know, the president says that negotiations, and Karoline Levitt put some details on it, are going to begin on Saturday in Islamabad, Pakistan, led by the vice president, JD Vance. The president hopes that Iran is going to negotiate in good faith.

I mean, clearly the regime was beaten like a dog, and yet this is the statement that the Iranian National Security Council put out in regard to the ceasefire.

"The enemy, and its cowardly, illegal, and criminal war against the Iranian nation has suffered an undeniable, historical and crushing defeat. Iran and the Axis of Resistance... have so crushed their forces, facilities, infrastructure, and all their political, economic, technological and military assets that the enemy has now plunged into collapse and desperation, seeing no path before it other than to surrender to the will of the great nation of Iran and the honorable Axis of Resistance."

I mean, for God's sake! Japan had the decency at the end of World War II to say, "You won, we surrender." Iran is like that knight in Monte Python and the Holy Grail, has his arms and his legs cut off, it says, "Come back here, I'm gonna bite your leg off!" I mean, they were incapable of saying you won.

JERNIGAN: Well said, John. That is such a great analogy. And it comes back to whether Iran has control over its own military forces and whether it has control over its proxies of Hezbollah and Hamas.

And it will be interesting to see. We have given them a chance to stop their pursuit of nuclear weapons, to open the Strait of Hormuz, and we've given them a good faith chance.

And I'm reminded of the 1974 song by the band Bachman Turner Overdrive. You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet. And so if they think that this is them winning, and they decide not to do what our country has asked them to do, then you ain't seen nothing yet.

ROBERTS: Yeah, well, there's another BTO song called Taking Care of Business, and I think president Trump's prepared to do that as well.