Idiot Tom Homan Invites Pope Leo For An ICE Ride-A-Long

During a Turning Point USA event, U.S. border czar Tom Homan invited Pope Leo on an ICE ride-a-long to show the head of the Catholic church that he's clueless when it comes to ICE operations.

Not to be upstaged by every other Trump official, 'General Zod' Homan attacked President Biden during his lame-brained monologue

Russian asset Benny Johnson conducted the interview.

JOHNSON: Is this your invitation to the Pope for a ride-along with ICE? HOMAN: Yes. And I said that. I said, I would sit down and talk to them, because they're talking about something they don't understand. Again, I'll explain to them what happened to the Biden administration. An open boarder is the most inhumane thing you can do, because when you make a promise to the world like Biden and Mayorkas did, you can enter your country illegally, it's a crime, don't worry about it.

Homan then went on to glorify Demented Donald for another 90 seconds.

Has there ever been a more clueless invitation given to a Pope by the USA?

Pope Leo is highly educated and knows what he's talking about before he says something. He doesn't run to social media to spew lies, conspiracies, and nonsense when his fee-fees are hurt. The Pop doesn't need to set up propaganda events for photo-ops,

He would never lower himself to meet with miscreants like Homan.

These creeps treat the first US Pope in history like he's part of a "Cops" episode.

The Border Czar is a ridiculous man, who admittedly took $50,000 in a paper bag as a bribe and who refuses to take ownership over the murders of Alex Pretti and Renée Good by out of control ICE agents.

It's nice to see the Pope rattling the Trump administration.