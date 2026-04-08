Ousted General George: Army Deserves 'Leaders Of Character'

Pete Hegseth continues to embarrass himself with his puffed up chest and warmongering rhetoric.
By John AmatoApril 8, 2026

Four-star General Randy George, the Chief of Staff of the Army until he was ousted by paranoid Pete Hegseth, had some strong parting words against the Secretary of Defense (not "War") saying the Army deserves "leaders of character."

Isn't being a Fox News host character enough?

George thanked Army officials for their support in an email posted on Reddit’s Army page. An Army official confirmed the email’s legitimacy to The Hill.

"Our soldiers are truly the best in the world –– they deserve tough training and courageous leaders of character,” he continued. “I have no doubt you will all continue to lead with courage, character and grit.”

Another dedicated officer fired by the lilliputian in charge.

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