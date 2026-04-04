Pam Bondi's Portrait Ends Up In The Trash Bin At DOJ

A fitting end to a sordid career.
Source: MSNow
Within hours of the news that President Donald Trump had fired Pam Bondi as attorney general, images began circulating of her framed portrait, unceremoniously removed from its place of honor near the president and vice president on the walls of Justice Department offices.
One photo obtained by MS NOW showed Bondi’s portrait in a trash bin.
Current and former DOJ officials said it’s a reflection of how deeply unpopular Bondi was with career officials and agents, thousands of whom left the department rather than follow her orders. Dozens more were forced out.
One of Bondi's first acts as Attorney General was to remove the acting national security head from his post hours after Attorney General Pam Bondi saw a portrait of former President Joe Biden continuing to hang in the division’s front office, according to people familiar with the situation.
She will not be missed.