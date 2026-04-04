Pam Bondi's Portrait Ends Up In The Trash Bin At DOJ

A fitting end to a sordid career.

Source: MSNow

Within hours of the news that President Donald Trump had fired Pam Bondi as attorney general, images began circulating of her framed portrait, unceremoniously removed from its place of honor near the president and vice president on the walls of Justice Department offices.

One photo obtained by MS NOW showed Bondi’s portrait in a trash bin.

Current and former DOJ officials said it’s a reflection of how deeply unpopular Bondi was with career officials and agents, thousands of whom left the department rather than follow her orders. Dozens more were forced out.