Tiger Woods Calls Trump At Scene Of His DUI

Tiger Woods called President Donald Trump from the scene of his rollover car crash moments before he was arrested with a DUI.
By Ed ScarceApril 4, 2026

Pretty sure the first thing most of us wouldn't do is call Donald Trump after rolling our Land Rover in the middle of the day. I wonder if Tiger wanted a pardon?

Source: TMZ

In the time between Tiger Woods flipping his car and being arrested for DUI, the golf legend dialed up President Donald Trump from the scene of the crash.

TMZ Sports has obtained body cam footage that shows Tiger hanging around as cops assessed the scene. He was not cuffed at the time and was permitted to sit in a police cruiser before cops had him perform a field sobriety test.

At one point, Tiger walked away from the cruiser and into the distance ... forcing police to call him back to the scene. While Tiger is walking back, he appears to be on the phone and can be heard saying, “Thank you so much. All right. You got it. Bye.”

The officer then asked Tiger to remain close by … to which he replied: “Yeah, I was just talking with the President.”

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