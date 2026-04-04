Trump FIRES Pam Bondi—Then Hegseth's Caught War Profiteering

It was the kind of week that would be unbelievable in fiction. Trump fired Attorney General Pam Bondi—with a “we love Pam” post...and zero severance plan! While Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth faced explosive war profiteering accusations after the Financial Times reported his broker tried to place multimillion-dollar bets on defense stocks right before the Iran strikes.

Meanwhile, Trump claimed Iran’s military was destroyed. U.S. intelligence says they still have half their arsenal. Then a US fighter jet got shot down. But that’s not all. Mike Lindell got slapped with yet another lawsuit over his election lies. Tiger Woods wrecked his SUV, called Donald Trump for comfort, then failed a field sobriety test and caught a DUI...And so much more (psst, Bryon Noem anyone?).

Even for Trump this was an insane week for the ages. We have the David Shuster's round up at Blue Amp Media, watch the video and go check it out!