Military Moms Not Fired Up To See Trump And Melania

At least half the room seemed not to applaud the Draft Dodger in Chief and his wife.
By NewsHound EllenMay 7, 2026

Journalist Aaron Rupar caught what he described as the “crowd going mild” for Donald and Melania Trump at an event to honor military moms.

And who could blame the moms? Trump has not only put America’s sons and daughters in harm’s way to wage his unnecessary and disastrous war, it is being led by the shockingly unqualified and unfit Whiskey Pete Hegseth. Last month, one of the soldiers wounded in that war made it clear he thinks Hegseth is responsible for the deaths of six Americans which, the soldier said, were “absolutely” preventable.

In addition, gas prices are skyrocketing as the result of the war. And while Commander Bone Spurs Trump claims it’s so important, his and Melania’s military-aged son, Barron Trump, has shown no signs of enlisting.

On top of all that, Trump has called fallen soldiers “suckers" and "losers” and refused to visit their graves at Aisne-Marne American Cemetery when he was in France, during his first term.

To add insult to ego-bruising injury, the crowd laughed loudly when Melania, in her still-awkward English, described her husband – the guy who boasted about grabbing women by the p***y – as “the strong commander in chief” whose “empathy transcends the role and shapes a caring leader who constantly remembers each and every American soldier is someone’s child.”

Sure he does.

the crowd goes mild for Trump and Melania

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-05-06T16:52:11.219Z

MELANIA: Most know my husband as the strong commander in chief, but his empathy transcends the role--

CROWD: *laughs*

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-05-06T16:56:57.325Z

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