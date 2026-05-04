Pete Hegseth Bringing His Wife To Pentagon Meetings Again

Makes him look weak, don't you think?
By Susie MadrakMay 4, 2026

Whiskey Barrel Pete Hegseth is now bringing his wife to meetings with Pentagon staffers as his inner circle grows tighter, according to a report from the Independent.

The move comes as Hegseth has faced increased criticism and ousted more than two dozen Pentagon officials in recent weeks. It also comes as Hegseth leads the nation’s efforts in the Iran war and constantly promotes the success the U.S. has had in its attacks. Hegseth is now increasingly isolated within the Pentagon, according to The Guardian.

Hegseth has also expressed fear and paranoia about President Donald Trump firing him, the report noted. Now, Hegseth has brought his wife, Jennifer Rauchet, a fellow former Fox News producer, to some meetings and she sits in the back of the room.

It’s unclear if his wife had any role (other than alcoholic security blanket) at the meetings..

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