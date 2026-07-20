Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Yes, yes, I know. The 38th annual Shark Week doesn't officially kick off until Sunday. However, on this day in 2015 "3-Headed Shark Attack!" got its home video debut, so we're pre-gaming the traditional, somber national observation of Shark Week a week early, because that's how we roll here at Crooks & Liars.

Dame Magazine: What If American Power Is the Problem?

Flux Media Network: Trump’s insane elections speech was really about excusing future authoritarianism.

Diane Ravitch's blog: Pastors in North Carolina Oppose “Christian Nationalism”.

Attention space nerds! Astronomers discover 1st atmosphere around a rocky Earth-like planet in the habitable zone.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

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