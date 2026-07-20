Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"They go from having fun... to being food!" -- 3-Headed Shark Attack
By driftglassJuly 20, 2026

Yes, yes, I know. The 38th annual Shark Week doesn't officially kick off until Sunday. However, on this day in 2015 "3-Headed Shark Attack!" got its home video debut, so we're pre-gaming the traditional, somber national observation of Shark Week a week early, because that's how we roll here at Crooks & Liars.

Dame Magazine: What If American Power Is the Problem?

Flux Media Network: Trump’s insane elections speech was really about excusing future authoritarianism.

Diane Ravitch's blog: Pastors in North Carolina Oppose “Christian Nationalism”.

Attention space nerds! Astronomers discover 1st atmosphere around a rocky Earth-like planet in the habitable zone.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com

Can you help us out?

For over 22 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon