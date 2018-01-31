Rep. Mike Quigley: 'Nunes Was Coordinating With The White House All Along' On Bogus Memo

On CNN, Kate Bolduan interviewed Rep. Mike Quigley, member of the House Intelligence Committee, about why he believes Devin Nunes coordinated with the White House on the controversial FBI memo.

"There's new questions this morning about Nunes and whether there has been any coordination with the White House on this. You'll recall that he was on the trump transition team and he has been criticized for previous interactions with the White House. I'm joined now by Democratic Congressman Mike Quigley of Illinois. He sits on the House intelligence committee," she said.

"You raised a question on Monday. What exactly did you ask Chairman Nunes about if he worked with the White House. How did he respond to you?"

"I was beginning to think as this discussion began about the chairman's early midnight ride to the White House whether he obtained information about alleged malfeasance by the Obama administration and returned it to the White House," Quigley said.

"This came off as a charade. I asked all the preliminaries, coordinate, discuss and he said not to my knowledge. I asked, 'Did your staff?" and he became quite agitated and said, 'I'm not answering that.'"

"So he said 'not to my knowledge' and then when you brought him the question to his staff, he said 'I'm not answering that,' Bolduan said.

"I'll be candid with you. I don't -- I think I took him off guard, with all due respect, if that's possible at this point in time," Quigley said. "I think he was rattled. I'm not sure he was answering the first questions candidly. And I think it was brought home when I specifically mentioned staff.

"So i fully believe that Chairman Nunes has not changed his tactics. He began this investigation as a subsidiary of the White House, as someone who was coordinating with them rather than being an independent investigator. The sad part is, he is the chairman of the committee that's investigating the most important attack on our country's democracy in our lifetime."

"So Congressman, to be clear, you are saying you do believe that Chairman Nunes worked with the White House, coordinated with the White House to prepare this memo?" she said.

"Here's why I say that. That's how the investigation began. I don't believe there's ever been a time when Chairman Nunes didn't believe his responsibilities in this investigation didn't rest with whatever the White House wanted him to do," he said.

"So do you think he did it, possibility he did it or do you think it's a question worth asking? Where are you on this?" she said.

"Look, I have a belief that he was coordinating with the White House all along including on this memo," Quigley said.

"The fact that he reacted in the manner in which he did, and I suppose you had to be there to see his mannerisms and expressions, leads me to believe that he, again, wasn't being candid and the fact that he refused to answer another member of the committee's question about who was involved in working on this memo. Look, there's reasonable belief that he was involved all the time."