Trump Blames Himself For Government Shutdown: 'It's Always The President's Fault'

Back in 2013, Trump blamed President Obama for the federal government shutting down, but now that Republicans control the White House and Congress, he's blaming the Democrats.

MSNBC's Morning Joe played video footage from an appearance Trump did on Fox and Friends that aired on Sept. 13th, 2013, just before the government did shutdown on Oct. 1st.

Scarborough opened up their program by playing video from Thursday of Trump telling the press that it's the Democrats fault if there's a shutdown even though the GOP controls the entire govt.

"It could happen, it's up to the Democrats," Trump said.

Then they cut to Fox and Friends:

"Who is going to take the blame? In the board room here, who's getting fired? Who is going to bear the brunt of the responsibility if indeed there's a shutdown of our government?" Trump said, "If you say who gets fired, it always has to be the top. Problems start from the top and they have to get solved from the top and the president is the leader and he's got to get everybody in a room and he's got to lead." He continued, "The interesting thing is, in 25 years, 50 years, 100 years from now, when they talk about the government shutdown, they're going to be talking about the president of the United States. Who was the president at that time? They're not going to be talking who the head of the House was, the head of the Senate. who's running things in Washington. So I really think the pressure is on the president."

Mika said, "When President Trump was a private citizen in 2013, it was the president, as you just heard who gets the blame for a government shutdown but now that Trump is the president, the blame goes to the Democrats according to him."

Video is a nasty thing to try and hide from.

Trump will have no problem lying about his words from 2013 if the press call him out for it, but it doesn't change the situation he finds himself in.

No faux outrage from Sarah Huckabee Sanders will cover for the fact that he has control of Congress and the presidency. No matter how much he bellyaches, nothing can change that.