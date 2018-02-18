Howard Dean: Devin Nunes 'Belongs In Jail'

Former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean (D) on Sunday asserted that Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) "belongs in jail" for using his power as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee to obstruct the investigation into Russia's interference in the U.S. election.

In an interview on MSNBC, host Alex Witt asked Dean if President Barack Obama "should have done more" to prevent Russia from meddling in the election.

Dean agreed that "in retrospect" Obama could have done more.

"I told him a long time ago before he started his term that he was wasting bipartisanship on the Republicans," Dean said. "They don't give a damn about the country. They only care about their own power."

"I have plenty of disagreements with Obama but Obama always put the country first," he continued. "That is something that [Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell] does not do and certainly people like Devin Nunes, who I suspect belong in jail, has not done."

Nunes has been accused of repeatedly colluding with the Trump White House to cast doubt on investigations into Russia's election interference.