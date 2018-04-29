We Hunted The Mammoth: Shutting down incel recruitment online.

LGBTQ Nation: Voting for Trump was a vote for white Christian male supremacy.

Ian Welsh: The value and necessity of work.

Bad Attitudes: Revisiting an old study that discovered Republicans have more and scarier nightmares than Democrats.

Bonus Track: Hellboy board game Kickstarter reaches its goal in under 18 minutes.

This Round-Up is by Susan of Texas. You can follow me on Twitter. Send tips, requests and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with "for MBRU" in the subject line).