Mike's Blog Round Up

By M. Bouffant
Mike's Blog Round Up

Bouffant's back, & he brought Monday w/ him! (Sorry, workers.)

First Draft's Alison Hantschel on "Pro-Life" (Hah!) hypocrisy.

A thousand words' worth on gunz by Monte Wolverton (Basil's son!) via The Burned Over District.

Shareblue Media summarizes the White House Correspondents Din-din & Media Village reaction.

Bonus Feline Fun Track: "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof"/nice warm dryer.

Web-logs wrangled by M. Bouffant, of Web of Evil (& Ennui). (It's dull & horrid alright, but on purpose, honest!)

P.S.: This go-round, your humble blog-wrangler will be checking the tip-line (mbru@crooksandliars.com) so pimp yourselves & others, y'all!


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV