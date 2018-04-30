Bouffant's back, & he brought Monday w/ him! (Sorry, workers.)

First Draft's Alison Hantschel on "Pro-Life" (Hah!) hypocrisy.

A thousand words' worth on gunz by Monte Wolverton (Basil's son!) via The Burned Over District.

Shareblue Media summarizes the White House Correspondents Din-din & Media Village reaction.

Bonus Feline Fun Track: "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof"/nice warm dryer.

P.S.: This go-round, your humble blog-wrangler will be checking the tip-line (mbru@crooksandliars.com) so pimp yourselves & others, y'all!