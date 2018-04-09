Trump Riffs On The Possibility Of Firing Mueller: 'We'll See What Happens'

Donald Trump convened a press opportunity in the middle of a discussion with the generals and John Bolton about what should be done about Syria and Assad's use of chemical weapons after news broke that his attorney's offices had been raided.

He is sweating, and he's furious. One reporter had the temerity to ask why Trump doesn't just fire Mueller and be done with it, which sent Trump off on a tear.

"Weell, i think it's a -- we'll see what happens. But i think it's really a sad situation when you see what happens. and many people have said, you should fire them," Trump answered.

"Again, they found nothing. and in finding nothing, that's a big statement."

"If you know the person who's in charge of the investigation, you know about the deputy Rosenstein, Rod Rosenstein, he wrote the letter very critical of Comey. One of the things I said, I fired comey. Well, I turned out to do the right thing. because you look at all the things he's done, the lies, and what went on at the FBI with the insurance policy and all the things that happened, turns out i did the right thing."

"But he signed -- as you know, he also signed the FISA warrant. so Rod Rosenstein, who's in charge of this, signed a FISA warrant and he also, he also signed a letter that was essentially saying to fire James Comey."

"And he was right about that, he was absolutely right. So we'll see what happens. I think it's disgraceful and so does a lot of other people. This is a pure and simple witch hunt."

He's worried. And he should be.