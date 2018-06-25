Uh-oh, another wk. of madness & chaos expected. Strap yourselves in, could be a bumpy ride.

Burr Deming of Fair and Unbalanced summarizes some of the previous wk.'s horrors; he does not, however, think we're Nazis. Whatta ya mean, "we"?

Apparently "we" are a bunch of drug-addled losers: "Regions With Highest Opioid Use Strongly Backed Trump In 2016, Study Finds Trump won about 60 percent of the vote in these areas, far exceeding his overall count." Literal Trump Junkies!

What Would Jack Do about Trump toadies appearing in public?

Betty Cracker on what's happening now. Here. Right in front of us.

