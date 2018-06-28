Mike's Blog Round Up
Oh swell, a Supreme Court retirement edition.
Rubber Hose does not have a positive take.
In forced retirements: Humanizing the Vacuum finds donors who lost when Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez won.
Mahablog: "Dems Get a Memo"; she supports the yout', not the ossified wretches leading Democrats to a conventional wisdom hell. Again: The last two Presidents who won the popular presidential vote (2006 doesn't count, due to incumbency) were Democrats under 50: Clinton & Obama.
More damn "civility" from guess which side, compiled by Orcinus.
"Silly Site o' the Day", from Pen-Elayne: Footie Flops.
M. Bouffant did this, & he's sorry about all the awful news. He also does this, daily.
