Mike's Blog Round Up
Only six months left to 2018! Cheer up, next yr. has to be better.
NotionsCapital on "side-hustlin'": Are Uber (& Lyft) helping or hurting urban congestion?
Funny pages: Civility Zombies, from Alas! A Blog.
Democracy: Not at work in these United Snakes; Bradford deLong reminds us, & provides the numbers. Numbers don't lie, y'know.
More Bee Ess at the border: Bob Broughton types a letter.
And a good analogy, from Pharyngula.
My work & week here is done! My work at Web of Evil (& Ennui) is never done, although it is often 'phoned in.
- M. Bouffant
