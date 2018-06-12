Mike's Blog Round Up

By blogenfreude
Balloon Juice - follow the money (from down undah!);

Diane Ravitch - why do billionaires hate public schools?

d r i f t g l a s s - Bloody Bill Kristol is not your friend;

Echidne of the Snakes - winning bigly in the trade wars!

No More Mr. Nice Blog - stop the circular firing squads.

