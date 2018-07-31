Trump LIES And Says You Need To 'Show ID At The Grocery Store'
Donald Trump is known to misspeak, to fib, to stretch the truth and to LIE. He also just says stupid stuff because he has the IQ of a house fly and literally doesn't read anything that can't be contained on one sheet of paper, written in crayon in size 36 font, in bullet points using 3rd grade vocabulary. He is dumber than a box of hammers. Toddlers make more sense when they are speaking with mouths full of cheerios and mushy sweet potatoes. Grandparents with loose dentures make more sense when they are rambling in their sleep. HE IS STUPID.
Ok, I digress. I have a point here.
Trump did a "rally" Tuesday night in Florida and let the stupid out. What is the most bananas thing he has said (so far)? That people have to SHOW ID AT THE GROCERY STORE.
Cashier: Ma'am, I am going to have to see some ID to buy this loaf of rye bread.
Old lady: I don't have my ID.
Cashier: YOU MUST BE A CRIMINAL. NO BREAD FOR YOU (in the Soup Nazi Voice)
Twitter had fun.
Here is the clip, if you missed it:
I love this idea. I bet it would be nearly 100% say yes, about as high as MAGA who think Obama was President during 9/11.
