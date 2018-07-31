Trump LIES And Says You Need To 'Show ID At The Grocery Store'

Donald Trump is known to misspeak, to fib, to stretch the truth and to LIE. He also just says stupid stuff because he has the IQ of a house fly and literally doesn't read anything that can't be contained on one sheet of paper, written in crayon in size 36 font, in bullet points using 3rd grade vocabulary. He is dumber than a box of hammers. Toddlers make more sense when they are speaking with mouths full of cheerios and mushy sweet potatoes. Grandparents with loose dentures make more sense when they are rambling in their sleep. HE IS STUPID.

Ok, I digress. I have a point here.

Trump did a "rally" Tuesday night in Florida and let the stupid out. What is the most bananas thing he has said (so far)? That people have to SHOW ID AT THE GROCERY STORE.

Cashier: Ma'am, I am going to have to see some ID to buy this loaf of rye bread.

Old lady: I don't have my ID.

Cashier: YOU MUST BE A CRIMINAL. NO BREAD FOR YOU (in the Soup Nazi Voice)

Twitter had fun.

Here is the clip, if you missed it:

President Trump, telling his supporters why he wanted Americans to be required to show identification before casting their votes, claimed that they needed to have IDs "to buy groceries." He did not elaborate. https://t.co/iYSYzA2XxM pic.twitter.com/H4DGjZVYxy — CNN (@CNN) August 1, 2018

Absolutely. I got turned away from Trader Joe's because I didn't have my passport, my birth certificate, my driver's license, my social security card, my school ID, and my library card. It was humiliating. — Missy Seeks (@MissySeeks) August 1, 2018

Trump out of touch here... you don’t need an ID to buy groceries. https://t.co/FmKaXbEQsc — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 31, 2018

Trump speaking truth here, as always.



I got carded for eggs and orange juice just the other day. Imagine how lawless our society would be without grocery ID laws.



It’d be absolute chaos!#TrumpTampa https://t.co/OHYlDwNau0 — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) August 1, 2018

“You know if you go out and you want to buy groceries, you need a picture on a card. You need ID.” - trump telling his Tampa bay rally crowd



NARRATOR: this was in fact, not true.



🤦‍♀️#trumptampa #TrumpRally

↓ Story continues below ↓ — kellyandscreech (@kellyandscreech) August 1, 2018

I love this idea. I bet it would be nearly 100% say yes, about as high as MAGA who think Obama was President during 9/11.