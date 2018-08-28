Mike's Blog Round Up

By blogenfreude
Booman Tribune - women, pretty much every one else, fleeing the GOP;

d r i f t g l a s s - support Operation Memory Hole! (brought to you by the folks at Strategic Forgettery);

Echidne of the Snakes - the media in the Trump Reich;

Just Above Sunset - lost McCain, have we lost America?

No More Mr. Nice Blog - NYT leaps to Duncan Hunter's defense!

Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com and marvels that, once again, an unreliable Italian car takes the confetti at Pebble Beach.

