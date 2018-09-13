Colbert Jabs Ted Cruz For Buying Ads During His Beto O'Rourke Interview

Ted Cruz for Senate actually bought ads to run during Stephen Colbert's interview with Beto O'Rourke? Wow.

And Colbert gave those ads all the publicity they deserved.

“Beto is running in Texas against incumbent senator and man-whose-campaign-staff-is-definitely-watching-this-show-right-now, Ted Cruz, because it is close, which is scaring Republicans. Here’s how scared Ted Cruz is of Beto O’Rourke. He bought ads on my show tonight to counter his interview.”

And the interview showed exactly why Beto O'Rourke has Cruz running scared. Watch it below: