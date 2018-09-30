Fox News Pastor Robert Jeffress: Democrats Are Trying To 'Scalp' Kavanaugh

Fox News contributor Robert Jeffress, pastor of a Texas megachurch, said on Sunday that Democrats want to make a trophy of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's "scalp," referring to the bloody practice of removing the scalps of Native Americans.

During a panel discussion on Fox & Friends about the sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh, Jeffress said that conservative Christians are "angry" at the way the Supreme Court nominee is being treated.

"Look, they realize now, conservative Christians, that the left is willing to do whatever it takes to cram their liberal agenda down the throats of Americans, including destroying the foundation of our legal system: the presumption of innocence," Jeffress opined.

According to the pastor, the reason "the left hates Kavanaugh" is because "they are afraid, if he is confirmed as Supreme Court justice, he may chip away at Roe v. Wade and diminish the number of babies being murdered every year in the womb through abortion."

Democratic strategist Rochelle Ritchie disagreed.

"I think conservative Christians need to turn to Deuteronomy 22," Ritchie advised, "where they are instructed to protect victims of sexual assault, not punish them."

Jeffress demanded that he be able to respond to Ritchie's Bible reference.

"Conservative Christians will still support Kavanaugh," Ritchie continued. "These allegations don't matter to them because conservative principles outweigh Christian values."

"Let me just respond," Jeffress replied. "I've said from the beginning, I don't know who's telling the truth, Kavanaugh or Ford. I can't say that. But I can say with absolute certainty that Democrats don't care who is telling the truth. All they're trying to do is have one more conservative scalp they can wear on their belts for the 2018 and 2020 elections."

"You're talking about scalping!" Ritchie shot back. "Wow."

"They can't handle the truth," Jeffress charged.

"We're talking in terms of metaphors," host Pete Hegseth said in defense of Jeffress. "I think you understand that."