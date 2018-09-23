Green Eagle: Kavanaugh's career is a trail of political slime.

Dave Dubya's Freedom Rants: A history of the Trump administration in tweets (Dave's own, not you-know-who's).

Mock Paper Scissors: If Kavanaugh is ever charged with a crime against Christine Ford, he could conceivably end up judging his own case.

Earth-Bound Misfit: Please, not another out-of-touch billionaire for President.

Bonus link: If the Republicans succeed in turning the Supreme Court into a mere political tool, it will be a broken one.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com -- I do check it!