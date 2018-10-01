Mike's Blog Round Up

By Susan of Texas
truthout: Climate change is "reaching the end-game."

Joe.My.God: Lindsey Graham wants everyone to know he supports Brett Kavanaugh.

In These Times: Labor unions built tens of thousands of low-cost apartments and can do it again.

The Nib: Some homeless camps have organized themselves into communities.

Bonus Track: The oldest intact book in Europe was discovered in a saint's coffin.

