truthout: Climate change is "reaching the end-game."

Joe.My.God: Lindsey Graham wants everyone to know he supports Brett Kavanaugh.

In These Times: Labor unions built tens of thousands of low-cost apartments and can do it again.

The Nib: Some homeless camps have organized themselves into communities.

Bonus Track: The oldest intact book in Europe was discovered in a saint's coffin.

Round up by Susan of Texas (@SusanofTexas). Send tips to MBRU (at) crooksandliars (dot) com