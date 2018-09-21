Trump Tweets That Dr. Blasey Ford Must Be Lying, And Other News

By Susie Madrak

They kept him on the leash for one day, but he's off now. Isn't he a sweetheart?

Hey, it's the last day of summer!

I am so old, I remember days when bloggers had to scavenge around, just to find one newsworthy topic. Boy, I miss those days! On the other hand, Republicans aren't doing so well, so there's that:

And finally: I'm not crying, you're crying!

