Trump Tweets That Dr. Blasey Ford Must Be Lying, And Other News

At rally, President Trump stands by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh amid sexual assault allegation: "Brett Kavanaugh is one of the finest human beings you will ever have the privilege of knowing or meeting...this is a high quality person." https://t.co/cZ0nAk0kg6 pic.twitter.com/yBu2MHglgG

I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

I feel like today is gong to end with the president declassifying the entire counterintelligence division of the FBI. https://t.co/eQ6BD0C18i — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) September 21, 2018

So, yeah.



Beyond the arguments of the Kavanaugh/Ford case, the President of the United States just trolled every woman in America who was a victim of sexual assault and was afraid to report it.



The ads write themselves. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 21, 2018

no one could have predicted that President Grab Them By The Pussy would eventually break his silence and defend Justice Hold Her Down And Cover Her Mouth — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) September 21, 2018

They kept him on the leash for one day, but he's off now. Isn't he a sweetheart?

Hey, it's the last day of summer!

I am so old, I remember days when bloggers had to scavenge around, just to find one newsworthy topic. Boy, I miss those days! On the other hand, Republicans aren't doing so well, so there's that:

Three Senate ratings changes today: #MTSEN: Likely D to Lean D ⇨#TXSEN: Lean R to Toss Up ⇦#WVSEN: Toss Up to Lean D ⇦



Full chart: https://t.co/qKOWMf9b82 pic.twitter.com/U25Rq8Kgbu — CookPoliticalReport (@CookPolitical) September 21, 2018

I’m thinking this might be why the Senators want to abdicate their duty and have a woman litigator question Dr. Ford. https://t.co/0DgtpPSK5J — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) September 21, 2018

F&F is v impressed by Ed Whelan's doppelganger theory



Doocy: A fellow by the name of Ed Whelan .. figured out what house it may have happened at ... and looked at a picture of the young man, they look a lot alike



Earhardt: Really?



Henry: So, is it a case of mistaken identity? pic.twitter.com/YT8XMC7zs7 — Lis Power (@LisPower1) September 21, 2018

I made an appalling and inexcusable mistake of judgment in posting the tweet thread in a way that identified Kavanaugh's Georgetown Prep classmate. I take full responsibility for that mistake, and I deeply apologize for it. I realize that does not undo the mistake.

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) September 21, 2018

A man poses as a Tomi Lahren “fan” and while pretending to take a selfie, records himself asking her, “Hey Tomi, how does it feel to be a racist piece of sh*t?”



Who else wants to buy this man a beer?pic.twitter.com/yrU4tb8eA6 — TOᑭ ᖇOᑭE TᖇAViS (@TopRopeTravis) September 20, 2018

Funny how Russia’s plan to use Ecuador’s London consul as cover to smuggle Assange out of London was a lot like Assange’s plan to use the same Ecuadorian lawyer as cover to smuggle Snowden from Hong Kong to Moscow. https://t.co/6nLe7qgv4t — Michael B. Kelley (@MichaelBKelley) September 21, 2018

Easy IQ test:

C claims “B tried to rape me and I want the FBI to investigate my story.” B replies “I never tried to rape C but I don’t want the FBI to investigate.”



Who’s more likely to be telling the truth?

1. B?

2. C?

3. I don’t know; it’s just a case of “C said, B said.” — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) September 21, 2018

Fun fact: Orrin Hatch is 3rd in line of presidential succession. https://t.co/KHEsrxx18n — 65 Times I Didn’t Fart In An Elevator (@svenosaurus) September 21, 2018

Christina Blasey Ford is at such risk from being doxed that she actually can’t testify. As a reminder, here’s me, on how women are expected to throw themselves on the train tracks to make their abusers the least bit accountable: https://t.co/bNqTiizwfN — Sady Doyle (@sadydoyle) September 21, 2018

"Document: September 2018 National Cyber Strategy," the latest from Matthew Kahn: https://t.co/SuwEGZuQiW — Lawfare (@lawfareblog) September 21, 2018

Education Sec. Betsy DeVos calls on Americans to stop being mean to one another on social media: "It’s easy to be nasty hiding behind screens and Twitter handles. It’s not so easy when we’re face to face." https://t.co/etljY3EMhG pic.twitter.com/D4Csm6E2IJ — ABC News (@ABC) September 19, 2018

The GOP is after Kerry for Iran Meetings, but has a Long History of Covert Foreign Scandals - https://t.co/RBPNuerfJs — Juan Cole (@jricole) September 21, 2018

Greenland is covered by an enormous ice sheet. If it all melted, it’s estimated that sea level around the world would rise by about 20 feet.



Recently, the ice has been melting faster and faster. https://t.co/KhWiqHhsC2 pic.twitter.com/qSo9I29kIC — FRONTLINE (@frontlinepbs) September 20, 2018

Lot of buzz about former Google CEO Eric Schmidt's recent prediction that internet will split in 2 by 2028, w/ one part led by China.



Already mostly separate: VPNs far more difficult to use, youtube, twitter, Facebook, google, etc don't exist in China https://t.co/8kcd0TEMB9 — Theresa Fallon (@TheresaAFallon) September 21, 2018

This is wild—and a bad sign for Republicans, especially as so many of them lean on Trump in their races. https://t.co/oWEhhmh8rI — Andrew Desiderio (@desiderioDC) September 21, 2018

And finally: I'm not crying, you're crying!

Just saw the "Mr. Rogers" Google Doodle. I'm not crying, you are...😭😭😭https://t.co/djhWDUq9km — Kemi! (@Kemi_VB) September 21, 2018