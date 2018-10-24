Marc Thiessen: If Trump Blamed For Bombs, Blame Hillary For Scalise Shooting!

Playing the "both sides" game, Marc Thiessen said it was ludicrous to blame Trump for the six bombs that were sent to top Democrats, including two former president's because of his nasty attacks on the media and his rivals by saying it would be just like blaming Hillary for the Steve Scalise shooting.

This is cray-cray on so many levels. These paid shills excuse every contemptible thing Trump does and only worsen the divide in this country.

Marc Thiessen, is a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and a former speechwriter for George Bush. Thiessen joined Bret Baier's All-Star panel discussion Wednesday.

The first topic was today's multitude of bombs targeted at prominent Democrats.

After Bret Baier asked him for his thoughts on the bombs, Thiessen said, "I know we are weeks away from the most important election in the history of the republic but it's shocking to me how people on the left have gone to blaming Donald Trump for this."

Only a liar of the highest magnitude could open with a statement like that. Trump has waged an open war against the press and all of his political rivals from Day One. And he's reveled time and time again in the violence that the people he supports and his supporters have already carried out.

And let's not forget this: "I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters."

Thiessen was very angry that a former Hillary Clinton advisor, Philippe Reines called Trump's actions out publicly.

And then as you might have guessed, Theissen decided that if Trump is to blame then so is Hillary Clinton.

Thiessen continued, "The idea that Donald Trump is responsible for these attacks is patently absurd, any more so by the way than the idea that Hillary Clinton was responsible for the shooting of Steve Scalise."

There you have it. Hillary made a few comments over years of campaigning, one example he has cited repeatedly is Hillary's response to the craziness that the GOP presidential field were displaying on abortion when their position suddenly changed changed to the hard core religious right's position that they wouldn’t support exceptions to an abortion ban for victims of rape and incest.

She said that once, but that's equivalent to Trump's insane rallies and his twenty-four hour a day assaults on common sense, decency and out and out blatant hostile attacks.

Marc said, "That rhetoric does not mean she is responsible for political violence. There is, the problem we have in this country is that there is hatred and vitriol in our politics is coming from both sides."

There you go - both sides.

"And none of these politicians are responsible for the acts of a crazy person who goes into tries to blow up somebody or shoot somebody. But if we are concerned that our politics is becoming so hateful that it could get somebody killed then maybe both sides should cut it out because there is enough going around on both sides," Thiessen said.

Thiessen forgot to add, 'and we only hold Democrats accountable for their actions whether it's true or not.'