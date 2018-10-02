Mike's Blog Round Up

By Susan of Texas

Alternet: The military, the largest industrial user of fossil fuels in the US, is not meeting the threat of climate change.

The Root: Trump doesn't miss a chance to demean women.

Gin and Tacos: Daniel Drezner distinguishes between Old Elite and the elite of the Meritocracy.

First Draft: Everyone's talking about the Kavanaugh mess.

Bonus Track: Thanks to Dan Brown, hundreds of old and rare occult books have been digitalized.

