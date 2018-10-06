Mike the Mad Biologist: Democrats must use their power and pack the Supreme Court.

Current Affairs: In Milwaukee, it is Black working class voters whom Democrats need to court.

Crooked Timber: Brett Kavanaugh's behavior during his hearing is sufficient reason to reject his nomination.

Pharyngula: Trump's followers think he's on a mission from God.

Bonus Track: Suffragettes trained in martial arts to bodyguard women's rights activists.

Roundup by Susan of Texas (@SusanofTexas). Send tips to MBRU (at) crooksandliars (dot) com.