Mike's Blog Round Up

By Susan of Texas
Mike the Mad Biologist: Democrats must use their power and pack the Supreme Court.

Current Affairs: In Milwaukee, it is Black working class voters whom Democrats need to court.

Crooked Timber: Brett Kavanaugh's behavior during his hearing is sufficient reason to reject his nomination.

Pharyngula: Trump's followers think he's on a mission from God.

Bonus Track: Suffragettes trained in martial arts to bodyguard women's rights activists.

