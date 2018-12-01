Misc
December? Already? How does that happen?

Gin and Tacos: Trump & all to do w/ him are predictably tiresome. (Also irksome, tedious & banal, to coin a phrase.)

Hackwhackers note Trump's bosses enjoying themselves at the rich jerks get-together. Sickening.

skippy recommends "The press needs to stop letting Trump lead it around by the nose". Indeed.

Secret of the demagogue, from jobsanger.

Bonus Big Bad Bald Bastard track: Nine Inch Nails told Ted Cruz where to go & where to put it when he gets there.

